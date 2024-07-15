Women, youths in Rivers drum support for Fubara, seek end to prostitution

Women and youths in Rivers State have thrown their weights behind the governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, saying he was voted to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

This was as youths and women of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area embarked on a solidarity walk in appreciation for the governor’s impactful leadership in the 24 LGAs of the State.

The women added that their interest in the government of Fubara is based on his interest in human capital development.

They however called on the governor to create empowerment opportunities for women to pull some young ladies out from prostitution.

The women spoke during a rally at Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area organised by Enforcers of Good Governance, EGG, in which the group urged its leader, Kingsley Ogu, to contest for the Chairmanship position of ONELGA in the forthcoming local government area election in the state.

Speaking, Sarah Fyneboy, Women of EGG in ONELGA, stated women were being sidelined from the scheme of things in the LGA, adding that because of the development most women get involved in illicit acts.

She said: “The women of ONELGA have decided to call on Comrade Kingsley Ogu to come and wipe our tears away. For many years, women have been sidelined from government here.

“Most of our women because of situations have gone into drugs, some have gone into prostitution due to condition. We don’t want our women to go into prostitution any longer.

“The governor is there to give us jobs. In time past, job opportunities have not been there. But this governor has changed it.

“We know we will get things from him. Women today have full confidence in him and we know he will.”

Comrade Paul Akunta, LGA Coordinator of EGG, noted that the ONELGA has suffered in the past due to poor leadership, noting that Fubara has restored hope to the people, even as he said Kingsley Ogu has all it takes to transform ONELGA.

Akunta said: “We are here in ONELGA in solidarity match, demanding that we need a young vibrant, Intelligent and smart leader in ONELGA.We are calling on Dr Kingsley Ogu to come and contest as our LGA chairman.

What we are seeing in the state where our young and vibrant governor. We want to replicate the same here and that is why we are compelling him to contest.

“The governor is youth friendly. The youths can attest the governor is generous and carrying the youths along. We seek more support for him.”

