Obaseki sacks Health Commissioner

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday in Benin approved the disengagement of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, with immediate effect.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Benin on Monday.

Ogie also announced the appointment of Dr. Roland Igbinoba as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects.

“He is to hand over all government documents and resources in his possession to the most senior civil servant within the Ministry of Health.

“The government thanks him for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

“The governor is resolute on his finishing strong objective and will remove any obstacles that may hinder optimal service delivery to the people in the remaining four months of his administration, ” Ogie said.

According to him, Dr. Roland Igbinoba will support the government in fast-tracking the conclusion of developmental projects across the State.

