Woman docked for allegedly stealing colleague’s ATM, withdraws N70,000

A 27-year-old woman, Melinda Isaiah, was on Thursday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates Court for allegedly stealing her co-worker’s Automated Teller Machine card and withdrew N70,000 with it.

Isaiah, who resides at Ungwan Sunday Street at Television area in Kaduna, is facing a count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on September 23, 2022 at 25, Katsina Road, Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant stole an ATM card belonging to one Doris Raymond and withdrew the sum of N70,000 without the consent of the complainant.

He stated that the defendant knew Raymond’s pin number because Raymond had recently given the defendant her pin number to help her withdraw some money.

Leo said the offence contravened Section 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel said that the surety must be gainfully employed and that his/her address should be verified.

He adjourned the case until November 3 for hearing.