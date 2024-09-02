Wife of Deputy Governor encourages young schoolgirls to embrace reading

The wife of the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Her Excellency Mrs. Adaeze Ifeyinwa Ossai, has called on young schoolgirls to embrace reading as a tool for personal and academic development.

Ossai, who spoke at a reunion ceremony held at Awkunanaw, emphasised the immense value found in books, describing them as “gems and resources” that can empower the young generation.

In her keynote address, Ossai passionately stressed the importance of reading, hard work, and fostering sisterhood.

She reminded the eager audience of the significance of being well-prepared and striving for excellence, urging them to aim for personal success, rather than solely aspiring to be recognized as the spouses of successful people.

“Be successful in your own right,” she advised, “because the world needs to hear your voice and witness your brilliance.”

Mrs. Ossai also highlighted the importance of mentorship and ‘holding the door’ for others, encouraging the girls to support those who will follow in their footsteps.

She noted that as they climb the ladder of success, their actions can pave the way for future generations of young women, creating a legacy of empowerment and opportunity.

As part of her ongoing efforts to promote education, Mrs. Ossai distributed books to all the schoolgirls present, encouraging them to immerse themselves in reading.

She equally invited them to provide her with detailed feedback on the books, underscoring the interactive nature of learning and her commitment to their personal growth.

The ceremony ended with a renewed sense of enthusiasm among the students, as they expressed their gratitude for the inspiration and opportunities provided by Mrs. Ossai’s visit.

Her message of education, self-reliance, and mentorship continues to resonate strongly with young girls across the state, reinforcing the role of women as leaders and agents of change in society.

