Those criticising me for supporting Tinubu are ignorant — Okupe

A former Director-General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe, says those abusing and insulting him for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s economic recovery plan are ignorant.

Dr. Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson, made this remark in a statement he issued on Monday in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some Nigerians have been raining insults on Okupe on X (formerly known as Twitter) for backing some policies of the present administration.

Okupe said his attackers were mere political urchins with a penchant for insulting those who know more than them.

The former presidential spokesman said he had seen enough in the country and that he was not as narrow-minded as his critics.

According to him, the project of Nigeria is bigger than any person or political party.

Okupe said: “Except we join hands together to move this country forward, we will be doing the future generations a huge disservice and adding to the sufferings of the masses.

“The Nigeria project belongs to all of us irrespective of the political party and political leader in power.

“We must, with all sense of patriotism, support whoever God has chosen by His supreme providence to lead.

“After elections, we must shelve our swords, criticise the government constructively and patiently wait till the next election. That is the culture of true and enduring democracy,” he said.

The politician said it was regrettable that many young Nigerians abusing elders know nothing or little about Nigeria.

Okupe, who had long resigned his membership of the Labour Party, said that those accusing him never considered the risk he took to support Obi against his own personal interests.

He said that he supported Obi, on the basis of personal conviction and of his own free will and accord.

Okupe said that he did this unconditionally and with no hope of personal gratification in spite of obviously more personally beneficial opportunities elsewhere.

He said he had an agreement with Obi that he was not going to serve in his government if he won.

The former presidential spokesman said he volunteered to be an elder statesman and private adviser to the President.

According to Okupe, Obi is alive to confirm or refute his assertion.

