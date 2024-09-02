Court remands two housewives for allegedly assaulting neighbour

A Sharia Court in Kano State on Monday ordered two housewives remanded in a correction centre for assaulting their neighbour.

The police charged Sa’adautu Abubakar, 33, and Amina Abdulkadir,20, all of Mandawari Sabon Titi, in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano, with criminal intentional hurt and intimidation.

When the charge was read to them, they both pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, ordered that they should be remanded in the Goron Dutse correction centre in Kano.

He adjourned the case until September 18 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada told the court that the complainant, Firdausi Aliyu who also resides in Mandawari Sabon Titi, reported the matter at the Mandawari Police Station on August 28.

Wada said that the complainant had a misunderstanding with the defendants about some money.

He said that the defendants attacked Aliyu with a pestle and also bit her hand which led to serious injuries.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 158 of the Penal Code.

