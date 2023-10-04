Why I killed ex-President of Customary Court of Appeal — Nephew

Joseph Aondohemba, a nephew of the former President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, retired Justice Margaret Igbetar, has explained why he arranged with others to kill her.

The Judge’s nephew offered the explanation when he was paraded on Tuesday by the Benue State Police Command.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, said the suspects confessed that they killed the jurist over family inheritance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the decomposing body of retired Justice Igbetar was found with deep cults on her back inside her kitchen on August 24, 2023.

Onyeka said following her gruesome murder, police arrested one Aondohemba.

He said: “The suspect confessed to have planned and recruited other people to help him to kill his aunty and led a team of detectives to Adikpo in Kwande Local Government Area where two others were arrested.

“The two arrested at Adikpo were Igbazenda Gbidye (63) and Dzungwenen Ukor (40).

“These suspects admitted that Aondohemba reported to them that his father died and left a lot of property in the hands of his aunty (the deceased) and she had refused to hand the said property over to him.

“They agreed to join him in eliminating her so he could have access to his property.

“One Akuhwa Barnabas (32), driver to the deceased, corroborated their statements and admitted that he gave the gang access to the house and manned the gate until they finished the assassination process.”

The Commissioner of Police added that the four suspects would be arraigned after the completion of investigation.

Onyeka also told newsmen that between July and September, the police in Benue State arrested 85 persons in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide, cultism, rape and unlawful possession of firearms.

The police recovered 12 locally-made pistols, four AK47 rifles, four single and double barrel guns, 160 ammunition and four cartridges during the period, he said.

Onyeka assured that the police would soon secure the release of the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mathew Abo, who was kidnapped recently.