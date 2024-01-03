What my grandson told Tinubu on Christmas Day — Osoba

A former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, has revealed the details of a conversation between his grandson and President Bola Tinubu on Christmas day.

Osoba, who met with the President in Lagos, made this revelation during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday.

The former governor, who said he met with Tinubu two times over the course of the Christmas holiday, spoke on recent developments in the country during the interview.

He said while he gave the President “counter-information” during their meetings, his grandson also used the opportunity to inform Tinubu about situation of things in the country.

Osoba said: “As to the pain, I have direct access to him and in the last 10 days, I have had two audiences with him and we’ve had very deep and serious discussions.

“As part of my own role as an elder statesman, I was there to give him counter information and I did just that.

“And I can assure you, he is a listening person.

“I had a quality time with him on Christmas Day and even my grandson engaged him in discussion on Christmas Day.

“The young boy was very honest with him and told him some of the things that are going on in the country.

“So, I can assure you, he’s very much on top of things.”

Osoba said President Tinubu will implement his Renewed Hope Agenda in 2024, adding: “I do agree that things are very tough for everybody irrespective of one’s status in the society.

“There’s nobody in this country who is not feeling the pain and the current hardship.

“That I would admit and that I will not pretend not to know.

“But the government at the same time is struggling very hard to contain the hardship and reduce the pain.”