We will massively mobilize for your recall if Benue Zone C is shortchanged, Idoma journalists threaten lawmakers

Following a development that saw the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hyacinth Dajoh on Thursday, refuse to make the commissioners designate submitted by Governor Hyacinth Alia known to the public, a pressure group, Congress of Idoma Media Practitioners has warned that Zone C part of the state must not be shortchanged.

They expressed this in a statement signed by the Secretary General of the group, Okpani Mike Akatu Odeh and made available to newsmen on Sunday July 30, 2023.

According to the group, keeping the list secret is suspicious.

“We are worried by the decision of the Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Hyacinth Dajoh to keep the commissioner designate list to himself. If there is nothing fishy about the list, why is he not making it public?” they queried.

The group warned lawmakers from the Zone C part of the state against supporting any policy of the House of Assembly or the state government that will not favour their people.

“We are issuing this subtle warning to them that if they chose to be rubber stamp lawmakers, we will mobilise heavily in their respective constituencies, demanding for their recall, based on provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Idoma journalists threatened.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, Speaker of Benue Assembly confirmed receipt of 14 out of 16 commissioned designate, but said the nominees would be revealed on screening day.