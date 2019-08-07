The commitment to transparency and accountability by the new management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, led by Mallam Mele Kyari, has continued to attract commendation and support for the Corporation as the Nigeria Extractive Industries and Transparency Initiative has expressed absolute faith in the ability of the new Group Managing Director to turn around the fortunes of the Nigerian petroleum industry.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the GMD in Abuja on Wednesday, Waziri Adio, the Executive Secretary of NEITI and Coordinator, EITI implementation in Nigeria, expressed confidence in the ability of the new Management to transform the corporation for the good of the country.

“We have extreme faith in the new management, we are ready to work with NNPC 1,000 per cent, we are working together for the good of the country,” the NEITI chief said.

Adio said based on Kyari’s credentials and antecedent, “he is somebody who brings something to the table, something that is not usually associated to this institution, that is transparency”.

Adio assured that from the goodwill that has trailed the NNPC in the last one month, the corporation would be repositioned and in no time “it would be mentioned in the same light as its peers all over the world”.

The executive secretary however advised the management to be proactive by making information on all its transactions, especially crude oil lifting contracts and contractors available to the public.

On his part, Kyari said his management recognized the primacy of NNPC to the Nigerian economy and its impact thereof.

He said the corporation had nothing to hide, adding: “Transparency impacts performance positively, our commitment to the principles of transparency and accountability is unwavering.”

Kyari commended President Muhammadu Buhari, saying: “We are fortunate that we have a President who believes that we must be accountable, he does not interfere with the running of the NNPC.”

He thanked the NEITI team for its support.