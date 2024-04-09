Veteran Kannywood actress dies after eating pre-fasting meal

A veteran Kannywood actress, Saratu Gidado, professionally known as Daso, died on Tuesday morning at the age of 56.

Her family members confirmed the death of the actress to Freedom Radio, saying she was found lifeless in bed.

They said this occurred after Gidado returned to bed after Sahur, the pre-dawn meal taken before fasting during Ramadan.

Born on January 17, 1968 in Kano, she was particularly known for her comical roles in movies, where she portrayed assertive and mischievous characters.

She made her debut in Kannywood in 2000 with the movie titled: “Linzami Da Wuta.”

The movie was produced by Sarauniya Movies.

Among her hit films were Nagari, Gidauniya, Mashi and Sansani.