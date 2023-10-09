Verstappen wins Qatar Grand Prix after Mercedes crash

Newly-crowned world champion Max Verstappen has cruised to victory in Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Earlier in the weekend, the Red Bull driver completed the formalities of winning a third successive world title in the Sprint, a race that was won by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

However, the roles were reversed for the main attraction of the weekend, Verstappen leading from start to finish to claim his 14th Grand Prix of the season.

The main drama came at the first corner when Lewis Hamilton and George Russell made contact at the first corner, Hamilton attempting an ambitious move around the outside when Russell had little room to stay out of his path due to Verstappen in front of him.

Both drivers expressed their frustration in the immediate aftermath but Hamilton – who had to retire – later took responsibility for causing the incident.

Russell would remain in the race to earn a valiant fourth in energy-sapping conditions, the British driver opening his visor during at least one pit stop to gain further air.