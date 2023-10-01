Uzodinma’s skill up program, a fraud against Imo youths – Ohanaeze Youth

The apex socio-cultural youth organisation of Igbo race worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has described Governor Hope Uzodinma’s skill up program as an orchestrated continuation of fraudulent activities he learnt at the streets of Lagos early 90’s.

Reacting to the political palaver comment made by Uzodinma on his dubious empowerment program at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo State on the 27th day of September, 2023, where he stated “I have discussed with European Union companies, Canadian companies too. They have agreed to give 4,000 Imo youth jobs. By December, you’ll get employment letters & visas, and the government will pay for your flight tickets”, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, the National President General of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), on Sunday October 1st 2023 while querying why Imo youths should have to wait till after the November, 2023 governorship election to be given the 4,000 thousand jobs, said that such a political statement is a trojan calculation steeped in devious gimmickry employed by Gov. Hope Uzodinma deceive the gullible electorates and/or some Imo youths to garner their votes.

“No responsible (State government) seeks for jobs for her citizenry overseas, rather a responsible State government partners with viable organisations, companies and/or countries for competitive creations of job opportunities to the benefits of her citizenry. Gov. Hope Uzodinma is an irresponsible agent with a total lack of exemplary leadership as well as being bereft of the requisite nuggets of wisdom cum knowledge as regards a socio-political governance”, Igboayaka revealed.

Comrade Igboayaka further told the newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, that Governor Uzodinma’s governorship is a product of a failed and corrupt system as he has not stopped imbibing in his fraudulent street life learnt years back, in Lagos.

“I want to bring to the notice of the Imolites that Gov. Hope Uzodinma has no track record of leadership experience or training. He should tell Ndi Imo where he learnt the arts of leadership and whom his trainers and/or mentors are. In fact, Governor Hope Uzodinma is devoid of political mentorship as his only visible qualifying credential is his experiences of fraudulent street acts which he learnt from the likes of Maurice Ibekwe, Igboayaka Stated.

“Unfortunately, Hope Uzodinma who made Imo State unsafe for commerce, businesses, free movements, etc, is now promising Imo youths of 4,000 jobs in Europe. I, therefore, advised the resilient Imo youths not to fall prey for this cheap adventure of foreign jobs of Gov. Hope Uzodinma and his Guymen, repressive government but focus on how to humiliate him with mass protest vote out of Douglas House come November 11th, 2023, governorship election.

“Mind you, this suspicious foreign job opportunity is a pure human trafficking and may be an indirect methodology of luring some Imo youths out of Nigeria into Governor Hope Uzodinma’s and his cohorts safe zones for organ harvesting” Igboayaka said.

After three years and six months of neo-holocaust in Imo State, Governor Uzodinma could not send Imolites abroad or even make Imo State a business driven State rather has chooses to maintain the appalling appellations of a super Guyman and Grand Commander of Insecurity and bloodthirsty governor against Imo youths with the guts to dribble Imo youths with a watery political job promise of 4,000 job opportunities with Evil motive. The hand that curses does not bless.

Governor Uzodinma is a cursing hand of sufferings and death!

Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka recalled that when the Supreme court brought Gov. Hope Uzodinma to power in January, 2020, he shamelessly promised to conduct the local government election within six (6) months of his ascendancy into the political throne yet he is about finishing his four (4) years tenure in office and no local election has been conducted but only to use local government funds to gallivanting on private jet spending over ten million Naira every week on useless trips.

Unfortunately and regrettably, Ndi Imo are paying the price of political docility and cowardice by allowing a renowned “Guyman” like Gov. Hope Uzodinma to govern them with results of insecurity, killings of both young people and the aged by Ebube-Agu Militias and non State actors. Do we talk of the economic collapse in Orlu and Okigwe that was gradually developing and the shutdown of tourism destination of Owerri with his three years and six months of executive rascality on security matters, economic prodigality of wasteful usage of our collective resources and mediocrity, low acumen to initiate possible means of survival of Ndi Imo? Igboayaka lamented.

Meanwhile, the leadership o he hehf Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), under my able watch, calls on every Imolites that a vote to Gov. Hope Uzodinma and his guymanism government means turning Imo State to Somalia; a vote to Gov. Hope Uzodinma means a vote to encourage insecurity, bloodthirsty, ruthless, tyrannical reign and primitive looting, accumulation and syphoning of Imo treasury for gangs of ” Lagos Wing of Guymen”.