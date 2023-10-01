Planned strike: Tinubu invites NLC, TUC leaders for another emergency meeting 

In a last ditch effort to stave off the planned nationwide strike, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has invited Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) for another emergency meeting at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting which is slated to start by 2pm will seek ways to work towards a middle way to avert the planned nationwide strike.

The NLC and TUC had last week vowed to embark on indefinite strike over perceived failure of President Tinubu to yield to their request on palliative measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

But Tinubu in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday announced N25,000 additional allowance for low cadre workers in the civil service for six months.