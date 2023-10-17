UNIBEN releases results for post UTME, DE screening exams

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has released results for the post Unified Tertiary Matriculation (UTME) and Direct Entry screening examinations.

The university via a statement issued in Benin by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, said 13,367 candidates were successful in the just concluded post UTME examination.

This figure, Ehanire said, represented 94 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the test.

“Also, 225 candidates passed the Post Direct Entry Examination out of 678 candidates.

“Candidates are to check for their results on their respective UNIBEN kofa page by visiting www.waeup.uniben.edu,” said the institution’s spokesperson.