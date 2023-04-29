Umahi’s predecessor hails infrastructural strides in Ebonyi despite past feud

Governor David Umahi’s predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi, has hailed the governor’s infrastructural strides, putting behind the past feud between them.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Elechi did not support Umahi (his deputy) to succeed him as the governor of the state in 2015.

The development led to a bitter quarrel between the erstwhile allies and this continued after Umahi eventually became governor.

Elechi had to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2017 but Umahi also joined him in the nation’s ruling party in 2020.

Umahi, however, made serious efforts to reconcile with his ‘”father and destiny helper” as the improved relationship between the duo pointed to an eventful truce.

Elechi gave the commendation while inaugurating several road projects of his former deputy in several communities across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“My pikin (child) you couldn’t have done better and we are thankful.

“Such avalanche of projects are not easy in the midst of priorities in governance.

“Nothing gives the people joy than having good roads which transverse their communities.

“I have been in government and know how hard it is to source funds for projects, let alone when embarking on several projects,” he said.

He noted that the roads would enhance economic activities in the areas where they were constructed.

Umahi, in his address, said he was inaugurating infrastructural projects barely a month to leaving office due to his avowed commitment to enhance the people’s well-being.

“I am grateful to God for the achievements of this administration as whatever we achieved was divine.

“I pay glowing tributes to my father, Chief Elechi, for his fatherly training which brought out the toughness in me.

“I am delighted that the opposition and my detractors are relishing the gains of these infrastructural developments,” he said.

He noted that the roads constructed on 2-millimetre concrete pavements, cost billions of naira and was optimistic that the incoming administration would complete the uncompleted ones.

NAN reports that some of the roads include: the 34.5-km Ntezi-Agba (Ishielu LGA) – Isu (Onicha) Ezzangbo junction to Effium road (Ohaukwu), a significant portion of the 198 km Abakaliki ring road, among others.

Wellington Udeh, a transporter along the Ntezi-Agba road, said that though he hailed from a neighbouring state, he wished Umahi was his state governor.