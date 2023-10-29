Two suffocate to death inside diesel reservoir in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of two people who suffocated while clearing a diesel reservoir on Saturday night in Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Kano by the Public Relations Officer of the fire service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi.

He said that the incident occurred along Katsina road by Baban Gwari roundabout in Fagge Local Government Area.

Abdullahi gave the names of the deceased as Philip Osando, 40, and Philip Emmanuel, 35.

“We received an emergency call from one police Insp Abubakar Surajo at about 08:20 pm on Saturday, and we sent our rescue team to the scene at about 08:27 pm.”

Abdullahi said the deceased were informed at their place of work to get ready to receive diesel, and they entered the diesel reservoir to clear the tank, but couldn’t come out.

He said that the victims were retrieved by fire service personnel and handed over to the police.

Abdullahi added that the two were conveyed to hospital where doctors confirmed them dead.

“Safety is for everyone, think before you do anything to avoid any unforeseen circumstances”, he warned.