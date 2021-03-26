Two men: Malam Isiaka and Abubakar Oseni, who allegedly received stolen jewellery worth N5 million, appeared at an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on Friday.

Isiaka, 41, and Oseni, 43, whose residential addresses were not provided, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge brought against them by the police.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Benedict Aigbokhan, had told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offences sometime in March 2020 at 5pm at Mr Biggs, Ago Palace Way, Lagos.

He said the defendants received stolen items, which include assorted gold jewellery worth N5 million from one Boniface Inyang, who worked with the owner, Emeka Kalu.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 328(1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 328(1) provides 14 years imprisonment as punishment for receiving stolen property, while Section 411 provides two years jail for conspiracy.

The magistrate, E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the duo bail in the sum of N3 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until April 13 for mention.