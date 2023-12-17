Two die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Two men died in a lone accident a few metres after Iperu bridge, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Sunday.

A woman also sustained injuries in the accident.

Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said that the accident occurred at 2:38 pm, attributing it to speeding and loss of control, which led the driver to running into a drainage by the road side.

”One vehicle was involved with registration number JJJ 25 HS, a Toyota car, silver colour,” she said.

Okpe said that the injured victim was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.

According to her, the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, has advised motorists to drive responsibly and shun excessive speed.