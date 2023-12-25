Troops neutralise 14 insurgents, rescues kidnapped victims in Niger, Kaduna

The Nigerian Army says its troops have killed 14 insurgents and rescued 13 kidnapped victims in Niger and Kaduna States.

The spokesman of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said this in a statement on Sunday.

Yahaya, in the statement in Kaduna, said the troops neutralised the insurgents in continuation of the operations by 1 Division Nigerian Army to rid the area of responsibility of violent extremists, insurgents and criminal elements.

He said: “The highly motivated troops in coordinated offensives in Kaduna and Niger Sates cleared insurgents and violent extremists from several hideouts neutralising many and making significant recoveries.”

He said the troops on December 23 set out to clear the remnant of insurgents in Niger State.

The troops, he said, made contact at Madawaki in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state and neutralised two insurgents with others fleeing with gunshot wounds, adding that the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines and one motorcycle.

Yahaya added: “Troops proceeded to the camp of eliminated insurgents leader, Ali Kachalla, where his foot soldiers cowardly absconded on troops’ approach.

“Search of the camp led to the rescue of 13 kidnap victims, all males.”

He said the victims revealed that they were abducted in Niger State on October 13, 2023.

He said troops also recovered items, including an international passport suspected to belong to a high profile affiliate of the insurgents, and a few military and warlike accessories.

Yahaya said the rescued persons had been referred to a military medical facility for medical attention and subsequently reunited with their families.

He said the troops also projected to another insurgents’ deserted camp dominated by insurgent leader, Alhaji Laye.

He said the troops searched the abandoned makeshift tents and recovered four AK-47 Rifle magazines.

Yahaya added: “The camp was destroyed and troops returned to Madawaki where an insurgents storehouse was discovered with assorted soft drinks, cartons of bottle water, milk and energy drinks.

“Other items discovered in the storehouse were generator and food stuff. The items and the camp were destroyed.”

On the operation in Kaduna State, Yahaya said the troops had neutralised three insurgents at Maidaro in Birnin Gwari LGA on December 23, 2023 and recovered one AK-47 Rifle, one AK-47 Rifle magazine, one Dane gun and two motorcycles.

In Kidandan-Yadi general area of Birnin Gwari, troops offensive also led to the destruction of insurgents camp, where the troops neutralised five insurgents and recovered 12 motorcycles.

Similarly, the troops operating at the Kachia axis in response to a kidnap incident on December 21 successfully launched an ambush along Maro junction and made contact with the kidnappers.

He said the troops neutralised three insurgents in the fire fight that ensued, while others escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that the troops rescued one kidnapped victim and recovered N50,000, two mobile phones, one motorcycle and two cutlasses.

He said: “The rescued victim was rushed to a nearby military hospital for treatment, his dispossessed items returned to him and reunited with his family.

“In the early hours of December 24, acting on credible intelligence, troops of 1 Division ambushed insurgents at Kwanar Batero in Kaduna State and neutralised one terrorist.

“Items recovered include one AK-47 Rifle, one magazine, five rounds of 7.62 mm, three motorcycles and one baofeng radio.”

Yahaya quoted the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation, WHIRL PUNCH, Major General Valentine Okoro, as expressing satisfaction over the successes recorded in the operations.

Okoro lauded the troops for the feat and charged them to continue to deny all insurgents and criminal elements in the area freedom of action.