The Nigerian Army said it has eliminated over 1,015 Boko Haram Terrorists in different encounters with the insurgents in the North East from April 4, 2020 till date.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, disclosed this on Sunday when he hosted the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to Eid-El-Fitr luncheon at Military Control and Command Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Buratai said the insurgents were neutralised since his arrival in the Theatre to lead the troops under Operation KANTANA JIMLA within the period under review.

He said some of the notable encounters since the commencement of Operation include: Buni Gari, Gaidam, Minok, Dapchi, Baga, Dikwa, Awulari, Ajiri, Pulka, Ngoshe, Alafa and different parts of Sambisa Forest as well as Gajiganna.

He explained that the Artillery’s airstrike and blockage operations conducted by troops at the Tumbuktu Triangles around Sambisa have been greatly successful.

He said the troops succeeded in dislodging major camps of the terrorists at Mungusum, Gajirin, Talala, Buk and Malumti among others under the operation.

Buratai said: “Hundreds of terrorist fighters have been neutralised in this different camps as confirmed by the force and captured terrorists while trying to escape the operations.

“Many more hundreds have been injured and are hiding in the forest with serious wounds.

“This explains why the terrorists have resorted to desperate attacks on towns and villages such as Babangida, Dapchi searching for medical supplies and other logistics to treat their injured colleagues, who are dying like fowl in the forest.

“Overall, since my arrival here in the North East on the 4th of April this year, you gallant troops of operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised over 1,015 Boko Haram terrorists.

“Also, you have impressively maintained the blockage of Boko Haram logistics supply chains and freedom of movement within the Tumbuktu Triangles.

“In like manner, the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps has impressively been organised and its operations greatly improved.

“The Chief of Military Intelligence Team, through covert operations, has arrested 84 Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics suppliers, informants and couriers.”

According to Buratai, this has greatly disrupted their logistics supply chain and communication network, thereby tightening the blockage around them.

He said: “It is also gratifying to note that officers and men of the Nigerian Army, fighting in close support with the combatant personnel of the Nigeria Navy Special Force Services and the gallant pilots of the Nigerian Air Force, have consistently disrupted the terrorists moves and done well in neutralising them.”

The COAS said there had been casualties on the side of the troops, while those injured are being treated.

“We pray for the departed souls even as you continue to look after injured ones to the best available standard,” he said.

He charged the troops to collectively march ahead without fear, move ahead without hesitation, strike ahead without holding back to end the war and secure the country once and for all.

Buratai said: “Like all other sectors in the country, the Nigerian Army has its own share of some challenges.

“This inadequacies of recent times has further been compounded by the global lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has to some extent delayed the arrival and delivery of some of our much needed military equipment.

“However, our good foresight as exemplified in the investment in the local production of the Ezegwu, Conqueror and the Champion MRAP, alongside other notable efforts that are profiting some of our old equipment by the Command Engineering Depot and the Special Vehicle Plant and the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria, have assisted in sustaining our operations thus far.

“We have also embarked on special recruitment, sub-commissioning exercise to carter for our manpower challenges.

“We are restructuring our forces to enable them fight better within the dictates of the new asymmetric warfare we are encountering today.

“In this regards, in the four Special Forces Command, we have trained Special Brigades and Special Forces Battalions, which have been established.

“Two of these battalions recently completed the special forces training and have been inducted into this Theatre.

“It is expected that the effects of their specialised training and modes of operations would be felt across the Theatre in the days to come.

“Therefore, what remained is our collective efforts as a nation and as officers and men to make good use of this platforms to end insurgency and other forms of criminalities across the country.

“The Nigerian Army on its part remains focused in dealing with the insurgency and other forms of criminalities in the country and will not allow itself to be distracted by unpatriotic elements in the society.”

Buratai lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, Governors of Yobe and Borno States as well as the people of the North East for their unflinching support to the Nigerian Army.

“I commend the support and sacrifices of each and every one of us, especially those who have paid the supreme sacrifice. I charge you all never to allow the sacrifices of our fallen heroes to be in vain,” said Buratai.

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State acknowledged the tremendous success recorded by the Nigerian military during the last two months and prayed to God to give the troops more strength, wisdom, courage, long life and productivity to fight the insurgency.

Zulum, who described the Eid-El-Fitr celebration as month of devotion, sacrifice and spiritual rejuvenation, noted that lessons learnt from fasting included patience, perseverance, devotion, sacrifice and resilience.

He said: “I want to express our appreciation to those that are here and to the COAS and other high ranking military officers for the enormous support that you have been rendering towards protecting the lives and property of the displaced communities of Borno State.”

The governor noted that the security architecture has to be motivated for greater efficiency and productivity, and pledged his administration’s commitment towards supporting the military to succeed in the counter terrorism campaign.