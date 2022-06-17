Troops deactivate 337 illegal refineries, arrest 141 oil thieves

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have in the last seven weeks dismantled a total of 337 illegal refineries and arrested 141 oil thieves across Niger Delta region.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, made this known on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the feat was achieved through the subsidiary: “Operation Octopus Grip.”

According to him, troops discovered and destroyed 337 illegal oil refineries, 1,052 metal storage tanks, 515 ovens and 68 wooden boats.

They also confiscated 59 vehicles, 16 outboard engines, 11 rifles and arrested 141 criminals.

Onyeuko said the operations were conducted in creeks, towns and communities, including Jesse in Ethiope Local Government Area, Otagbo Creek, Escravos River and Benett Island, all in Delta State.

“Operations were also conducted at Brass creek, Beneside and Ndoro Waterways Ekeremor all in Bayelsa as well as Opumaki, Cawthrone Channel all in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers,” he added.

In Operations Dakatar Da Barawo, Onyeuko said a total of 13 illegal refining sites, six reservoirs, 84 ovens, 107 storage tanks, 21 storage pits, 1.5 million litres of diesel and 2.2 million litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in two weeks.

Onyeuko added that two trucks with sludge, 22 wooden boats, three fibre boats and four tankers were also impounded while scores of suspects were arrested.