Trailer kills motorcyclist in Anambra

A trailer, with a malfunctioning brake, has reportedly killed a commercial motorcyclist at Amaokpala Village on Umunze-Ekwulobia Road, Anambra State.

The State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

Irelewuyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the accident could be attributed to brake failure.

He narrated: “The accident involved a commercial Mercedes Benz tipper, with Reg. No. XA554AGU, a commercial Mack Trailer, with Reg. No. AKL876XP and the motorcycle.

“According to an eyewitness report, the brake of the trailer failed.

“It rammed into the tipper and motorcycle, and crashed.

Also Read:

“Four male adults were involved in the crash, while one of them, the motorcyclist, was killed.

“His body was taken to the morgue at Ajalli General Hospital in Ajalli by the FRSC rescue team”.

While condoling with the family of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to ensure regular servicing of their vehicles before plying the road.

“Drive to save lives on our roads, especially during this festive period when roads are very busy,” Irelewuyi said.