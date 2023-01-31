Tragedy averted as container falls on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Another tragic incident was averted on Monday night after an articulated truck conveying a 40ft container fell on the Kara bridge end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The truck was said to be heading inward Ogun State at top speed when he lost control and overturned.

The incident which happened around some minutes past 11pm brought vehicular movement along the axis to a halt.

The traffic logjam also spread towards Otedola bridge inward Secretariat bus-stop and lasted for hours.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said there was no casualty.

He said, “The truck overturned as a result of brake failure and the two male occupants were not injured. With the support of Julius Berger Company, the fallen container was pushed to one side of the road while MTD Ojodu Abiodun took custody of the crashed vehicle.”

Recall that a container fell and crushed nine occupants of a commercial bus to death at the Ojuelegba area of Lagos on Sunday.