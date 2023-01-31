Buhari wasn’t attacked in Kano — APC PCC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked speculations by opposition political parties that President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked by miscreants during his Kano visit on Monday.

Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in a statement issued Monday night, said contrary to the speculations, Buhari was warmly received in the state.

Onanuga, while describing the alleged attack on Buhari as ‘fake news’ from a political party that had lost touch with reality, said Nigerians should disregard it.

He added that the so-called attack on Buhari must have happened only in the mind of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s National Publicity Secretary.

“We are not surprised to read of the imaginary attack on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria being peddled by the PDP since the party has nothing tangible to tell Nigerians from its crumbling presidential campaign.

“This so-called attack on President Buhari must have happened only in the fertile imagination of PDP National Publicity Secretary.

“Nigerians should disregard this fake news from a party that has lost touch with reality.

“President Buhari was warmly received in Kano State by the good people and government of the state where he commissioned eight hugely impactful projects,” Onanuga said.

The APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity listed the projects inaugurated by the president while in Kano State to include overhead bridge with underpass and a cancer centre, among others.

He recalled that the APC PCC had earlier alerted the nation to the plot by PDP to orchestrate and execute many evil plans to defame, ridicule and delegitimise Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate.

He added that Nigerians of goodwill would have seen by now that the PCC did not raise false alarm in its statement issued on Sunday, Jan. 29, where it detailed the alleged evil machinations of PDP and their hirelings.

“Only the evil mind of PDP could conceive an attack on a President of Nigeria.

“It is not impossible that PDP through its paid agents would organise miscreants to stage manage an attack.

“But, we are sure the security agencies are capable of foiling any planned attack on the president and anyone who is caught in such unholy plot now or in the future will have himself or herself to blame.

“We call on the security agencies especially the Police and Department of State Security to immediately arrest PDP National Publicity Secretary for interrogation over this supposed attack,” Onanuga said.