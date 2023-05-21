Tiwa Savage, Spyro, Iyanya light up the AMVCA with their energetic performances

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, set the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards stage on fire last night! The energetic performer brought her A-game to the performance at the ninth edition of the show alongside Spyro, one of her most recent collaborators.

Together, they performed their mega hit song, ‘Who’s Your Guy?’ to the delight of the audience at the Eko Convention Center. Tiwa Savage also performed ‘Stamina’ and ‘Somebody’s Son’, singing live and displaying her vocal prowess. The performance was without a doubt one of the most exciting things that happened during the show.

Popular Nigerian musician, Iyanya also took on the ninth AMVCA stage performing songs like ‘One Side’ and ‘Like’ featuring Davido and Kizz Daniel. His live performance had guests dancing and singing along.

Nigerian Idol season 7 winner, Progress Chukwuyem and runner-up, Zadok Aghalengbe, also took to the stage performing a soulful cover of Pink’s “When I Get There’ in honour of Nollywood stars and crew who passed on within the last year.

The event, hosted by South-African supermodel and 2019 Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, and nine-time AMVCA host, IK Osakioduwa, was put together by MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic as the finale to the three-day AMVCA 9 festivities. It was, without a doubt, the biggest industry gathering this year.

