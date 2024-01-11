Tiwa Savage reveals appearance in first movie + Photo

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has confirmed her appearance in her first film.

The “Somebody son go find me one day” crooner revealed this in a tweet on her X handle on Wednesday.

Savage tweeted: “Guys, I’m so excited to announce that my first feature film #WaterAndGarri will be released this year through @PrimeVideo and shown in over 240 countries and territories worldwide!

“This has been over two years in the making and I must say this is probably one of the most adventurous, fulfilling things I’ve done.

“I feel blessed and honoured not only be making my debut as a lead actor, but to have also executively produced this film.

“I honestly can’t wait to take you guys along with me on this next phase of my life and art…. I’m just getting started.”