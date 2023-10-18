Tinubu’s success our responsibility, group tells APC supporters

A group, Peace, Progress and Unity Global Initiative (PPU), has called on President Bola Tinubu and All Progressive Congress (APC) supporters in the 2023 General Elections to see the success of the present administration as collective efforts.

The President of the PPU, Ms Farida Ahmed, made this remark Wednesday.

Ahmed made the statement at the Appreciation and Recognition event of all APC Support Groups in Lagos.

Applauding Tajudeen Olusi, PPU Grand Patron and Lagos State APC Governance Advisory Committee Chairman, Ahmed said that the event was to show gratitude to all APC supporters who supported Tinubu and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Ahmed said: “We want to recognise all the support groups under our dear party for their commitment and dedication during the last general elections.

“With the help and support of our father, the grand patron and our dear party leaders, we decide to take this recognition event upon ourselves, knowing that the best among all rewards we can get is good governance.

“I will like to remind us all that our work didn’t stop at all polling booths, the success of this government is yours and my responsibility”.

She urged all support groups to be law-abiding citizens, saying, “This is our Nation, our land”.

Ahmed noted that the group’s primary objective was to foster a peaceful and all-encompassing society through proactive involvement and through breaking development initiatives.

He noted that it also involved collaborative efforts to engender a more cohesive and resolute nation.

According to her, the group aims at inspiring constructive change by promoting social harmony, economic prosperity, and civic involvement, uniting communities for a brighter future.

Ahmed, also the founder, Farida Charity Foundation, who noted that nation building was not an easy task, likened what Nigerians were going through now to women in labour, who would soon smile.

“The pains and agony are not quantifiable but it is worth it when she (woman in labour) holds her bundle of joy. We are at the point where we are about to transit into our bundle of joy.

“If we all can be patient and allow our government to do their work. Fixing is not as easy as building from scratch.

Fixing takes a longer time and more preparation and effort. We need to be patient and not rush them,” she said.

Ahmed urged President Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu to keep up their good work.

The founder said that the group had done a lot to promote peace through community activities and had partnered with Farida Charity Foundation to advocate for the well-being of men.

“I’ll advise them to take their time to achieve everything they have in their itinerary bit by bit,” she said.

A total of 598 groups were awarded for their diligence during the electioneering period by the group.

One of the Awardees, Temitope Adebanjo, the coordinator of the ALL4 BAT ALL4 BOS23, commended the group for the recognition.

According to him, we are glad because this is a way to motivate us to do more for the state and country as a whole.

He, therefore, advised all the progressive leaders, especially the President to listen to the plights of the people and bring to light as promised in their manifestos.