Tinubu salutes Chief Ogunshola at 80

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Chief Ajibola Olusanya Ogunshola, former Chairman of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, on his 80th birthday on July 14, 2024.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed this on Saturday.

Chief Ogunshola, a distinguished Nigerian, was, at various times, Managing Director of Niger Insurance Plc, Chairman of the Committee of Actuaries advising the United Nations Pension Fund, and Chairman of Alexander Forbes Consulting Actuaries.

He was also President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria.

He is a fellow of the Nigerian Mathematical Society and past fellow of the Royal Statistical Society of England.

Ngelale said: “President Tinubu celebrates the Baaroyin of Ibadanland on reaching the venerable age of 80 and commends him for his many accomplishments and contributions to the nation across sectors.

Also Read:

“The President prays for the continued well-being of Chief Ogunshola and his family.”

Post Views: 0