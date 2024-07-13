Tinubu appoints new ES for National Lottery Trust Fund

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Tosin Adeyanju as the new Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to Ngelale, Adeyanju is an accomplished administrator, and good governance advocate.

He said: “The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer to ensure transparency and efficiency in the operations of the agency to actualise the objective of the NLTF as a driver of good causes in Nigeria.”

