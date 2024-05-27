Three burnt to death as SUV rams into truck in Lagos

In a tragic incident that occurred on late Sunday night, a driver of a fast moving Mercedes Benz, a Sport Utility Vehicle, with two occupants were burnt to death after ramming into a stationary truck at Mandilas Bus Stop, Iyana Isolo, off Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

According to reports, the fatalities of the accident were as a result of excessive speeding on the part of the driver.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Femí Oke-Osanyitolu, said: “Upon arrival at the scene at 11:38pm, an accident involving a Mercedes Benz SUV with an unknown registration number and a truck conveying a 40 feet container was encountered.

“Preliminary investigation carried out upon arrival at the scene revealed that the SUV collided into the truck due to over speeding.

“The impact of this collision resulted in a fire outbreak from the car engine.”

It was learnt that the remains of the deceased were subsequently taken away by officials of State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit for onward transfer to the morgue.

Also, the flat body of the truck and the carcass of the burnt vehicle were towed to the LASTMA Yard.

Among the Emergency responders at the scene of the incident are the Fire unit, Lagos State Rescue and Fire Service, SEHMU, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Nigeria Police and Lagos State Ambulances Service, LASAMBUS.