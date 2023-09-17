The supreme name of Jesus, by Gabriel Agbo 

“I pray that you will begin to understand the incredible greatness of his power for us who believe him. This is the same mighty power that raised Christ from the dead and seated him in the place of honour at God’s right hand in the heavenly realms. Now he is far above any ruler or authority or power or leader or anything else in this world or in the world to come… and we are seated with him in the heavenly realms – all because we are one with Christ Jesus.” Ephesians 1:19-21, 2:6

Supreme simply means highest, absolute. It is the highest authority. The name of Jesus is a great and powerful weapon in the hands of a Christian, especially the prayer warrior. It is always fatal to Satan and the dark kingdom when mentioned by a believer. The name of Jesus opens the doors of heaven and also brings all the powers in heaven, on earth, under the earth and in the water to subjection. But, why is it so powerful? What is in his name? First of all, Jesus Christ is the Son of God who came from heaven. This is a very simple introduction of Jesus. But if you study the scriptures very well, you will no doubt arrive at the undisputable fact that Jesus is God. He is God, but came in human form. From the Old Testament to the New, everything points to this fact. So, if this man was God in the flesh, why would his name not command absolute authority and influence over his creation? Tell me.

READ ALSO:

NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests eight suspects

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, Rainbow Book Club host playwright finalists at Port Harcourt Bookfest

Ecobank introduces ‘EPAC Studios’ to promote Africa’s creative industry

Secondly, before you accuse me of not knowing my bible, Jesus also ‘earned’ the highest authority when he successfully paid the price for sin and rose from death. They are self-explanatory. Now, read the following scriptures and make the conclusions by yourself: “For in Christ the fullness of God lives in a human body and you are complete through your union with Christ. He is the Lord over every ruler and authority in the universe” Colossians 2:9-10. Again, see this powerful revelation, “Christ is the visible image of the invisible God. He existed before God made anything at all and he is supreme over all creation. Christ is the one through whom God created everything in heaven and earth. He made the things we can see and the things we cannot see – kings, kingdoms, rulers, and authorities. Everything has been created through him and for him. He existed before everything else began, and he holds all creation together.” Colossians 1:15. Wow! Did you read that? Jesus was not just a prophet. He was God that came in human form!

Great! Now, what do you want me to say again? If Christ has these nature and attributes, how then can created beings like Satan, demons, dark agents, witches, Satanists, the occult, etc, ever stand before him? Now these are the things we must understand as Christians – that our saviour Jesus Christ is God. That he created and is perfectly controlling all things in the whole universe – be it power, principalities, rulers, authorities, events, thrones, dominions in the air, in the waters, on the earth, on the mountains, in the dark places, in the day and in the night. So, when you mention his name, these created beings hear the name of their creator and they have no choice than to obey, bow and submit to his authority. A creation will always submit to the creator. Begin now to plead his name over that situation, over those enemies, sickness, etc. Your victory is completely guaranteed! We will continue next week.

Rev Gabriel Agbo is an author