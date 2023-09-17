Ecobank introduces ‘EPAC Studios’ to promote Africa’s creative industry

Ecobank Nigeria has opened a creative studio for the promotion of talents and creativity across the African continent. Known as EPAC Studios, it is a carefully crafted space for telling authentic African stories in art, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. The studio is hosted on the Ecobank Pan-African Centre (“EPAC”), an edifice situated along Ozumba Mbadiwe Road in Victoria Island, Lagos. The Pan African Centre with a scintillating ambience enhances productivity and service delivery; it houses smart offices, a restaurant, a multipurpose conference hall, gym, creche, a parking lot that can accommodate 130 vehicles at a time, experience and game centre and a rooftop terrace, among others.

Announcing the opening of the studio, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Jide Sipe, said the initiative by the bank is to further showcase and develop the creative industry, stating that the space is an open canvas for the public to explore, collaborate and create premium indigenous content for television, online and mobile platforms.

“The studio is designed to inspire and entertain people and also project brands through engaging and quality videos. For us as a bank, we believe in the power of inclusivity, this is why EPAC Studios is a free-to-use space, accessible to all creative minds. We are embracing partnerships and collaborations with other brands to foster a dynamic environment where ideas flourish. EPAC Studios is more than just four walls and a roof, it represents a world where we are your partners in creativity. Understanding that dreams are meant to be fulfilled, our focus is on helping you turn those dreams into reality,” he said.

“To the creative mind, I dare say EPAC Studios is the hub for innovation and expression. Our primary goal is to collaborate with you, giving life to your visions and amplifying your voices. We’re here to support your journey, offer you resources, expertise, and a platform to shine. And for those who enjoy savoring the fruits of creativity, EPAC studios allows you dive into a world of original content, from exhilarating game shows to thought-provoking podcasts and compelling product service videos.”

Ecobank Nigeria is an affiliate of the Ecobank Group, the leading private pan-African banking group. Ecobank Nigeria offers a comprehensive suite of financial services and solutions to our Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking clients.