SWV: Senate queries NDLEA over spending of N1.5b on recruitment of 5,000 personnel

Senate Public Account Committee (SPAC) has queried the National Drugs Law and Enforcement Agency over spending of N1.5 billion for the recruitment of 5,000 personnel in 2021.

The N1.5 billion was collected through Service Wide Votes by NDLEA.

At the investigation on expenditure on Service Wide Votes, the Committee chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide wondered how the agency spent the bogus amount on the recruitment of 5000 personnel.

The Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia specifically wondered how the agency spent such an amount on recruitment of 5000 personnel.

But, the Director of Finance and Account, Abdullaahi Shitu who represented the Chairman of the NDLEA, claimed that part of the money was used to renovate buildings at the training camp of the agency.

But the lawmakers rejected the explanation, saying the authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) submitted by the agency showed it was for recruitment, not for the building in the train camp.

The Committee therefore ordered the NDLEA to bring the nominal roll of the 5000 personnel of the agency for vetting by Thursday (tomorrow).





