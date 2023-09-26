Supporters of Atiku, Obi chasing shadows over Tinubu’s CSU record — Onanuga

The spokesman of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has said that supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and those of his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, are chasing shadows over the Chicago State University certificate of President Bola Tinubu.

The former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria said this in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Onanuga spoke in a back and forth with users of X on Monday over the controversial certificate after an initial tweet.

Abubakar is in a court in the United States of America demanding the release of the certificate and its details.

While Tinubu has acceded to the request to release the certificate, he is against making public other details.

Onanuga said: “Supporters of Atiku and Peter Obi continue to chase shadows and waste time controverting President Tinubu’s attendance of Chicago State University.

“The unassailable truth is that he attended the university and graduated in 1979.

“As far back as 1999, I knew this to be the truth.

“I visited the university as the editor-in-chief of my paper and collected from the school’s registrar, the first attestation letter about Tinubu’s graduation.

“The document you gleefully posted on the right shows your confusion and malice.

“It speaks about University of Chicago and not CSU.

“Can you and your band please allow President Tinubu to breathe, to enable him face the serious business of governance?”