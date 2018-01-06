Stoke City sack manager

Stoke City has sacked manager Mark Hughes following the team’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Coventry City on Saturday.

Hughes’s future at the bet365 Stadium had come under intense scrutiny following a run of just one win in seven Premier League matches, leaving the Potters in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Stoke then fell to a 2-1 defeat at League Two high-flyers Coventry this afternoon to crash out of the FA Cup in the third round, prompting the club’s board to part company with their manager of four-and-a-half years.

“Stoke City can confirm that the contract of manager Mark Hughes has been terminated with immediate effect,” read a statement on the club’s official Twitter.

“We would like to thank Mark for all he has achieved for the club over the last four and a half years, notably in guiding us to three successive ninth places finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him every success for the future.

“The club will look to appoint a new manager as soon as possible and will be making no further comment at this time.”

Hughes took charge of 200 games at Stoke, winning 71 of those and losing 81.