Seun Kuti: I’m not shocked D’banj was arrested for alleged fraud

Prominent Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has said that he was not shocked that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission arrested his colleague, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, also known as D’banj.

The Eagle Online recalls that D’banj was arrested by the ICPC on Thursday over alleged fraud involving N-Power funds.

He has seen been in the detention facility of the ICPC in Abuja since then.

Reacting to the development on the Instagram page of On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, where the issue was being discussed, Kuti wrote: “We have always said there is no way they are doing anything as politicians without the active connivance of the leading blacks!

“So na today we know say Nigerian entertainment na scam for money laundering?”





