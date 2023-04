The Nigerian Senate has shifted its plenary resumption date from next week to May.

A statement signed by the Senate Clerk, Chinedu Francis Akabueze Friday, indicated that the plenary previously scheduled for Tuesday, 25th April, 2023 is now being shifted to Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023.

“All Distinguished Senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023 by 10am prompt”, the statement directed.