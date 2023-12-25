Sanwo-Olu preaches peace, compassion at Christmas

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with residents of the state, particularly Christian faithful, as they celebrate this year’s Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke in his Christmas message issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

In it, he implored Nigerians, especially Christians, to embrace peace, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagos residents not to lose hope due to the challenging times in the state and the country at large, charging them to continue to trust in God and have faith in the good intentions of the current administration.

The Governor urged Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ by making tolerance, meekness, sacrifice and humility their virtues, in line with the teachings and practice of Jesus Christ during his lifetime.

He said: “As we celebrate Christmas, I am extending my best wishes to every Lagosian and Nigerians, particularly Christians across the State, Nigeria and other parts of the world.

“Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ. So, we must not forget the true essence of the season, which is to reflect on the birth of Jesus and its significance to mankind. We should seize the opportunity of the celebration to strengthen our love for one another by being kind and generous to the people around us.

“As we mark this year’s Christmas, I want to urge Lagos residents, particularly Christian faithful to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths. We should emulate virtues of humility, tolerance, perseverance and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose birth we are celebrating this season.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu while commending Lagosians for their steadfastness, resilience and cooperation with his administration during the Year 2023, particularly during the last governorship election, reassured them of his government’s commitment to good governance, the dividends of democracy and more people-oriented programmes through the THEMES+ developmental agenda for Greater Lagos in the years ahead.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagos residents to continue to be law-abiding as they celebrate the yuletide season and be their brothers’ keepers.

He charged Lagosians to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation, saying his administration had taken proactive measures with security agencies to guarantee hitch-free Christmas celebrations for residents of the state.