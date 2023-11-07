Sales boy jailed six months for stealing

An Area Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced Abdullahi Dahiru to six months imprisonment for stealing goods worth two million naira.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency.

Bokkos also gave the convict an option of N50, 000 fine .

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the “C” division police station on June 15, by Musa Hassan.

Gokwat, said the complainant discovered when he took inventory of the items in his store, that the accused person who is a sales person in his provision shop at Terminus market stole goods worth two million naira.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation, the accused person confessed to have committed the offence.

He said the accused disclosed during investigation that he gave the money to his mother and elder brother who brought him cows and roofing sheets.

The offence, he said, contravened the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.