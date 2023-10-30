Rivers House of Assembly on fire after impeachment threat

The chamber of Rivers State House of Assembly has been set ablaze, reports Daily Trust.The development comes amid rumour of the plan to impeach Governor Similanayi Fubara.

Sources said the arsonist gained entry into the chamber on Sunday night and set it ablaze.

Daily Trust reporter further learnt that the quick intervention of the men of fire service stopped the fire from spreading to the entire Assembly complex.

Efforts made to speak with the Rivers State Police Command Public Relation Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko proved abortive at the time of filing this report