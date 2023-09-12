Revealed: How singer Mohbad died + Video

More details have emerged on how the singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, died.

The late 27-year-old musician was reported to have complained of a pain in his ear and was taken to the hospital.

It was gathered that when he got to the hospital, he was reportedly administered an injection which was alleged to have silenced him forever.

He was reported to have died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

A video of his lifeless body being conveyed in a vehicle has gone viral showing a close associate weeping profusely.

The fellow could only be heard saying: “Mohbad is dead.”

Mohbad, was a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter from Lagos. He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022.

He is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated three times for The Headies awards 2022.

Video of Mohbad’s lifeless body💔



Mohbad | Rest in Peace Mohbad | Naira Marley | Black Tuesday pic.twitter.com/QqYn7OOzLO — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 12, 2023