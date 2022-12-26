Quilox club shut again by Lagos State Government

The Lagos State Government has again shut down popular club, Quilox, located on Ozumba Nbadwe Road, Victoria Island.

The club, shut down on December 23, 2019, faced same fate on Saturday by the State Environmental Protection Agency.

According to LASEPA, the club was again shut down over non-compliance with the law on obtaining sound control permit.

Neighbours of the club, owned by prominent Oyo State politician, Shina Seller, were said to have complained about this, leading LASEPA to jointly shut it down with the Lagos State Task Force around 4:30pm on Saturday.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, confirmed the sealing of the club.

Fasawe said that the measure became necessary following several distress calls with video evidence (s) received from concerned neighbours to support their claims on alleged environmental nuisances constituted by the club without recourse to the right of host community to peaceful environment.

She said: “To avert situation like this, we recently held a stakeholder’s parley with the Owners/Chief Executive Officers of night clubs in the state to address the issue of noise pollution during the festive period.

“The states in its magnanimity, compassionately increased the decibels to accommodate leisure/hospitality business interest.

“We urged them to apply for sound control permits to enable us reach out and notify the host community of the intended programme and further deploy our officials to the venue for proper monitoring and prevention of excessive noise pollution.

“Invitation was extended to Quilox Club, like every other stakeholder, and was ignored by the club for reasons best known to them.

“Entertainment and Lagos are like a conjoined twin, thus our prolific intervention to preserve the sanctity of the state and at the same time sustain its economic relevance through aggressive environmental sustainability drive.

“To support the entrepreneurship interest of the operators, we had an agreement at the stakeholder’s parley, came up with a communique, which serves as a bond guiding all parties on mode of operations during the yuletide period and consequences inherent in non compliance to environmental mutual agreement.”





