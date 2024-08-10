PWYP South West Zone holds review meeting 

The South West Zone of Publish What You Pay-Nigeria on Friday held its review meeting in Lagos to deliberate on ways to move the coalition forward.

The Zonal Coordinator, Mary Ajayi, presided over the meeting of the zone comprising all the six South West States.

These are Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos States.

Ajayi urged the state coordinators to intensify efforts in making the coalition stronger in their respective states.

She said: “I wish to commend all our state coordinators for their efforts in their respective states and I also wish to encourage them to do more by ensuring that PWYP is strong in all the six states in this zone.”

The National Coordinator of PWYP-Nigeria, Taiwo Otitolaye, urged all members of the coalition to strive towards achieving its aims and objectives by campaigning for greater transparency in the payment, receipt and use of revenues from oil, gas and mining industries.

Otitolaye said: “PWYP Nigeria has been repositioned and we have to step up our efforts to ensure that we follow up with development in the extractive industry and deliver on our mandate.”

Also

The Oyo State Coordinator of PWYP, who is also a member of the Annual General Meeting Committee, Dr. Onipede Kayode Joseph, on behalf of the zone lauded the National Coordinator and Zonal Coordinator for their efforts in moving the organisation to greater heights.

Other coordinators include Hameed Oyegbade, Osun State; Kolawole Ekanoye, Ogun State; Agbana Abimbola, Ekiti State; Olusegun Fatoki, Lagos State; and Franklin Oloniju, Ondo State.

Post Views: 6