Felix Duke receives ‘Living Legend Award’ in Frankfurt

The Nollywood Film Festival Germany and Nollywood Europe Golden Awards have honoured Nigerian dancehall music artiste, Felix Duke, with the “Living Legend Award” in Frankfurt, Germany.

Duke revealed this development in a statement he signed and issued to the media on Saturday in Lagos State.

Duke, who is the President of the Creative Industry Group of Nigeria, said he was awarded alongside several other entertainment industry stars in Frankfurt.

According to him, the event is set aside to celebrate and honour the achievements of Nigerian filmmakers and artistes on the global stage yearly.

He said: “I am delighted at picking up another award to add to my medals of honour.”

Duke was awarded alongside other celebrities that attended the event like Sarian Mathins; Kalu Ikeagwu; Queen Ibigieson, President, Association of Movie Producers; and Omorede Osifo.

Others were a former Commissioner for Arts and Culture in Edo State, Dr. Henry Obidi; Film Producer, Toyin Adewumi; and Julius Omijie.

