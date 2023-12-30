Portable turns down Okocha’s call for a rematch

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has turned down a request by Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, for a rematch of their Boxing Day fight.

The Eagle Online recalls that the referee called the December 26 match in favour of Portable after the fourth round.

Reacting to his defeat via his Instagram page, Okocha said he was robbed, calling for a rematch.

He said: “How can you give up in the 3rd round when we have 4 rounds?

“How do you take off your gloves in the third round, leading to total disqualification when the fight hasn’t ended?

“Y’all know this was rigged, with an incompetent referee who knows nothing about boxing rules.

“Nevertheless, we move on.

“Rematch coming soon.”

However, in a series of videos on Friday, Portable turned down Okocha’s request.

He said he was not willing to put his belt on the line, adding that the actor should rather challenge Anthony Joshua to a fight.

He said: “You want another beating?

“You that weigh more than I do, I beat you and collected money and belt.

“First round I beat you, second round I beat you, third round and fourth round, I beat you.

“Go and fight another person.

“If you want to fight, go and call Anthony Joshua.

“I am not dropping this belt.”