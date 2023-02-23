Polls: PDP announces end of campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party has announced that effective midnight of February 23, 2023, its campaign for the general election in Nigeria has come to an end.

The party stated this in a statement issued by its Presidential Campaign Council late on Thursday in Abuja.

It said: After a long season of campaigning and engagements with critical stakeholders in the polity, the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council wishes to make a public announcement of a cessation of its presidential campaign activities, effective 12 midnight of Thursday. This announcement is in compliance with the regulatory provisions guiding elections and campaign activities in the country.

“By this announcement, the PDP PCC calls on all supporters of the party to mobilize their base and proceed to the polling units on Saturday in orderly manner and avoid any action that might contravene laid down rules and regulations.

“In the same vein, and on the strength of this announcement, all members of the PDP are advised to stop open campaign activities for the presidential election by the midnight of Thursday, 23 February.”