Police recover day-old baby abandoned on Lagos road

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered a day-old baby abandoned on Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere, on Monday.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said on Wednesday.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria that a social worker attached to a hospital in Surulere area reported the recovery of the baby to the police on Monday.

The social worker reported that the baby was found inside a polythene bag and abandoned by unknown person(s) right on the road.

“The baby was evacuated and taken to Randle General Hospital, Surulere and is responding to treatment.

“Investigation into the incident is on-going,’’ Hundeyin said.