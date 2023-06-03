Police arrest suspected robbers, cultists, recover four pistols, ammunition

The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested some suspected robbers and cultists and recovered four pistols and ammunition.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said the feats were achieved on different days and operations.

According to Edafe, on June 1 at about 7:44pm, policemen attached to Ekpan Police Station along the Refinery Junction noticed a tricycle with two male occupants.

The occupants, upon sighting the policemen, jumped from the tricycle and took to their heels.

The policemen went after them, caught up with them and arrested the two suspects.

When the suspects were searched, one locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun, one cut-to-size double barrel pistol and two rounds of live cartridges were recovered from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to the syndicate that has been terrorising Ekpan and environs, especially the Refinery Road area.

In another development, the Commander Decoy Squad, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Julius Robinson, in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police on continuous manhunt for criminals in the command, May 29 at about 6am, acting on a tip-off, led operatives on an intelligence-led raid at a criminal rendezvous in Sapele and Oghara.

Edafe said: “During the operation, five suspects namely, Christian Mordi, 30, Julius Onoja, 29, Obikoko Damian, 33, all members of Vikings confraternity and Ochuko Ofoye, Odem Hunt, 30, who are members of Patriotic Lords initiative for Justice, were arrested.

“Due to the intelligence already gathered, the house of Odemi Hunt at Oghara was thoroughly searched during which a Beretta pistol with breach number A059977 loaded with eight rounds of 9mm live ammunition were recovered suspects/exhibits are in custody, and efforts have been intensified to arrest other members of the gang.

“Also, a Police operatives attached to Agbarho Police station while on surveillance patrol were on routine stop and search at Ekrarhawe community Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA, where they arrested Difference Sunday,18, of opposite Ovie palace Isiokolo in Ethiope East L.G.A of Delta State. Upon search of the suspect, a locally made cut-to-size gun was recovered. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of Eiye confraternity, and a blue beret with a symbol of Eiye confraternity was also recovered from the suspect, Investigation is ongoing.”

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, while commending the effort of the men, also urged parent and guardians to keep a close watch on their wards, noting that majority of crimes committed are carried out by the youths.

The CP also reiterated the Command’s commitment in the fight against crime and criminality while calling for more cooperation from Deltans and residents.

