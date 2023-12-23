Police arrest man for possessing, transacting in counterfeit naira notes

The Enugu State Police Command said it arrested a man for possessing and transacting in counterfeit naira notes within Enugu Metropolis.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday in Enugu.

Ndukwe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said operatives serving in Awkunanaw Division on a tip off on December 19 at about 6pm arrested a male suspect, one Chukwuebuka Igwebuike, 37, at Afor Market, Garki Awkunanaw, Enugu.

He said: “Recovered from him is suspected counterfeit N1000 Nigerian Naira notes, totalling N362,000

“Preliminary investigation proves that the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he used the fake one thousand Naira notes to buy items of small prices and get change for genuine smaller denominations.

“He shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly once ongoing investigations are concluded.”

The command spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, had urged citizens and the public to be vigilant and wary of whom they received and exchanged all the denominations of mint Nigerian Naira with, especially this yuletide.

“Hence, he encourages the citizenry to quickly report anyone in possession of, or transacting in counterfeit Nigerian Naira notes, to the nearest police station for necessary policing actions,” Ndukwe added.